SPISIAK - Jon Stanley
Died at home in Delray Beach, FL, on July 6, 2020, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Helene (Schweitzer); loving father of Margaret (David) Cecero, Jean (Jeffery) Filipski, Elizabeth (Michael) Magiera, Amie (Robert) Goodman and Michelle Star; also survived by nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Jon was born on March 2, 1937, in Buffalo, NY, to Stanley and Emily Spisiak. Jon's career as an Investment Manager, spanned over 40 years. Starting his career, at Merrill Lynch, Jon was instrumental in the brokering of S. M. Flickinger Company, going public. Jon pioneered what is now normal practice of pooling of managed money. During his career he worked at First Albany as a manager and Morgan Stanley, as a Senior Vice President of Investment Management. He was former President of the Bond Club of Buffalo, introduced Manning and Napier, and after retirement, worked with Finra helping with arbitrations. Jon and his wife Helene spent their retirement traveling and enjoying summers at Chautauqua Institute. Jon's passion for magic led him to perform under the name of Almost Great Magic. After moving to Florida, Jon became active in his community writing jokes for the Voice magazine and setting up guest speakers for the Men's Club. Jon was highly creative and a generous man, who loved his family, his Jack Russell Jake and especially his wife and soul mate, Helene of 38 years. Due to the concern of COVID, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Contributions in Jon's memory may be made to Canisius College, Stanley P. Spisiak Endowed Scholarship, Dept. 177, PO Box 800, Buffalo, NY 14240-9920.