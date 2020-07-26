Jose RIVERA

RIVERA - Jose
April 24, 2020, from COVID-19. Beloved husband and best friend of Maureen (nee McPartlan) Rivera; loving father of Logan McPartlan-Rivera, Anita (Luke) Harper, Joe (Debbie), Brian (Amy), Shannon (Auggie) Perez, Greg (Jackie); grandfather of 11 grandchildren; brother of Miguel (Marilin), John (Eugenia) and the late Thomas late Diane and late Gregory; fine brother-in-law of the McPartlans, Jamie, Kevin, Kathy, the late Peggy, Joe, Neal and Bobby; son of the late Tomas Matos and Gloria Rivera; also survived by a large extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 2 PM at Our Lady of Pompeii, 158 Laverack Ave., Lancaster. Please Assemble at Church and please be mindful that face coverings and 6 feet social distancing are required for Mass. Jose was a proud veteran of the US Navy. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com