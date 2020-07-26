1/1
Jose RIVERA
{ "" }
RIVERA - Jose
April 24, 2020, from COVID-19. Beloved husband and best friend of Maureen (nee McPartlan) Rivera; loving father of Logan McPartlan-Rivera, Anita (Luke) Harper, Joe (Debbie), Brian (Amy), Shannon (Auggie) Perez, Greg (Jackie); grandfather of 11 grandchildren; brother of Miguel (Marilin), John (Eugenia) and the late Thomas late Diane and late Gregory; fine brother-in-law of the McPartlans, Jamie, Kevin, Kathy, the late Peggy, Joe, Neal and Bobby; son of the late Tomas Matos and Gloria Rivera; also survived by a large extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 2 PM at Our Lady of Pompeii, 158 Laverack Ave., Lancaster. Please Assemble at Church and please be mindful that face coverings and 6 feet social distancing are required for Mass. Jose was a proud veteran of the US Navy. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
