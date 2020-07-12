1/1
Joseph A. BAXTER
BAXTER - Joseph A.
Of Kenmore, July 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Maire Norris-Baxter; dear father of Mark D. and Evelyn R. Baxter; son of the late David and Theresa Fronczak Baxter; brother of James (Wendy) and John (Jeanette) Baxter; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation by family and friends at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Monday 4-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist RC Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., at Highland Pkwy., Tonawanda, Tuesday at 9:30 AM; meet at church. Please be mindful of Required face masks, social distancing procedure and Funeral Home capacity restrictions that may cause delays. Memorial contributions to Erie County SPCA, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca 14224, are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY 14217-1713
(716) 873-4774
