CAPUANA - Joseph A., DDS
Of Buffalo, passed away suddenly on June 27, 2020. Beloved husband of 42 years to Jan (nee Conroy) Capuana; devoted father of Michael (Kristen Pastore-
Capuana, PhD) Capuana, Lesley (Joseph Sievert) Capuana, PhD and James (fiancée Ashley Nero) Capuana; cherished grandfather of Sophia, Michael, Lena, Sawyer and Lenox; dear brother of Marce (late Dr. James) Phillips and Josephine Capuana, PhD; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday (July 2, 2020) from 5-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main St., Buffalo, on Friday (July 3, 2020) at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Dr. Capuana successfully owned and operated his dental practice for over 40 years and was a faculty member at the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine. In compliance with the Public Health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.