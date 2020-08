DiGIORE - Joseph A. IiiAugust 8, 2020, age 63. Beloved father of Alex and Dylan DiGiore; dearest son of the late Joseph A. Jr. and Helen (nee Rutondo) DiGiore; loving brother of Robert (Laura) DiGiore and David (Kandy Burress) DiGiore; he will be sadly missed by nieces, nephews, family and friends. All Funeral Services to be held privately. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Joseph's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com