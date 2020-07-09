OSIKA - Joseph A.
July 7, 2020, age 80. Beloved husband of 51 years to Cathy (nee Halsdorfer) Osika; devoted father of Salina (Ronald) Schwartz, Andrew (Jennifer), Joseph W. (Paula) and Michelle Osika; loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; predeceased by siblings Richard Osika and Christine Larwood; also survived by cherished nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday from 3-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Family and friends are invited Saturday at 9:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Christopher Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Please assemble at church. Joseph was a United States Navy veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joseph's memory to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, 665 Elm St., Buffalo, NY 14203. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Joseph's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com