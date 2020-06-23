Joseph A. PALMIERI
PALMIERI - Joseph A. June 20, 2020, beloved husband of the late Maria S. (nee Sciandra); loving father of Frances A. (John) Frey and Joseph M. Palmieri; cherished grandfather of Elizabeth Nieshe, Lisa Frey, Brooke (Sean) Kibrick, Joseph (Melanie) Palmieri and Amanda Palmieri; adored great-grandfather of Aleister, Shea, Elianna, Easton and Cyrus; dear brother of the late Charles (Mary Jane), late Sarah and the late Angelo Palmieri; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Wednesday from 3-6 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore (near Sheridan Drive). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday from St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Road, Tonawanda at 9 AM. Please assemble at the church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current 25% capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans. Share online condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com


Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2020.
