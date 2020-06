PALMIERI - Joseph A. June 20, 2020, beloved husband of the late Maria S. (nee Sciandra); loving father of Frances A. (John) Frey and Joseph M. Palmieri; cherished grandfather of Elizabeth Nieshe, Lisa Frey, Brooke (Sean) Kibrick, Joseph (Melanie) Palmieri and Amanda Palmieri; adored great-grandfather of Aleister, Shea, Elianna, Easton and Cyrus; dear brother of the late Charles (Mary Jane), late Sarah and the late Angelo Palmieri; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Wednesday from 3-6 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore (near Sheridan Drive). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday from St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Road, Tonawanda at 9 AM. Please assemble at the church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current 25% capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans . Share online condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com