RATAJCZAK - Joseph B.
July 23, 2020, of Sloan, NY. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Hangen) Ratajczak; dearest father of Eileen (Michael), Barbara, Audrey and Jennifer; survived by 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; brother of Patricia (Joseph), Robert (late Geraldine) and late Frederick (Judy); also survived by nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a future date and time. Joseph was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired postal worker. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com