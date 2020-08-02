NERI - Joseph C.
Unexpectedly at age 40, he was the owner of his own business JCN Painting and Restoration. Since he was 12 years old he looked forward to delivering Meals-on-Wheels on Thanksgiving day. He was an animal lover who loved spending time with his pets, Rocco and Bella. He enjoyed metal detecting and fishing in his free time. He was very charismatic and kind hearted, and above all treasured his time with family and friends. He was the son of the late Joseph M. Neri. He was survived and loved by his mother Marcia Neri, sister Tracey Neri, nephew Owen Neri, and loving partner Kira Heck. He will be missed by his aunts, cousins, extended family and friends. Family and friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd., North Tonawanda, on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Due to current circumstances, social distancing and masks will be required to adhere with current regulations. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM from St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1135 Oliver St., North Tonawanda. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Niagara County SPCA, or Ken-Ton Meals on Wheels. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdFuneralHome.com