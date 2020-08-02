1/1
Joseph C. NERI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NERI - Joseph C.
Unexpectedly at age 40, he was the owner of his own business JCN Painting and Restoration. Since he was 12 years old he looked forward to delivering Meals-on-Wheels on Thanksgiving day. He was an animal lover who loved spending time with his pets, Rocco and Bella. He enjoyed metal detecting and fishing in his free time. He was very charismatic and kind hearted, and above all treasured his time with family and friends. He was the son of the late Joseph M. Neri. He was survived and loved by his mother Marcia Neri, sister Tracey Neri, nephew Owen Neri, and loving partner Kira Heck. He will be missed by his aunts, cousins, extended family and friends. Family and friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd., North Tonawanda, on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Due to current circumstances, social distancing and masks will be required to adhere with current regulations. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM from St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1135 Oliver St., North Tonawanda. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Niagara County SPCA, or Ken-Ton Meals on Wheels. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver
North Tonawanda, NY 14120
(716) 692-2610
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved