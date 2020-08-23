PADUANO - Joseph D.
Of Youngstown, NY, August 18, 2020. Husband of Robin (Battistelli) Paduano, father of Lisa Valvo, brother of Edward, Paul and the late Joanne Paduano, uncle of Gina (Richard) Vallari, and Simone (Paduano) Kelly. He is also survived by many cousins. His family will be present on Monday from 5-7 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 901 Cayuga Street, Lewiston, NY. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10:00 AM at St. Peter's Church, 600 Center Street, Lewiston, NY. Share your condolences at www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com