Joseph DOVEY

DOVEY - Joseph
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest July 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Norma J. (nee MacLeod) Dovey; devoted father of Joseph (Michelle) Dovey Jr., and Eric (Todd) Dovey; cherished grandfather of Josh Dovey; step-grandfather of Rebecca and David Jordan; loving son of the late George and Frances Dovey; dear brother of Mary Ann Campbell, Sandra (late Douglas) Hooper, and the late George (Marie) Dovey and Thomas (Janice) Dovey; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/ Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday, from 3-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday morning at 9:30 AM. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Mr. Dovey was a veteran of the United States Air Force. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33 PERCENT OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com