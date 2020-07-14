BONAFEDE - Joseph F., Jr.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on July 10, 2020, age 79. Beloved father of Christopher (Jennifer) Bonafede and Tracy (John) Meacham; loving grandfather of Andrew Meacham, Jake and Kate Bonafede; dear brother of Mary Jane (Vincent "Jimmy") Lorigo and Laura Bonafede; son of the late Mary (nee Toto) and Joseph F. Bonafede, Sr.; dearest uncle of Vincent (Debbie) Lorigo, Joseph Lorigo and the late Michael and Anthony Lorigo; great-uncle of Andrew Lorigo, Kayla Lorigo and Kristen (Mike) Damico; great-great-uncle of Gianna Damico. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near West Ferry) where services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Joseph worked for many years at Osmose Company before retiring to enjoy cooking, walking and spending time with family. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com