KUBIAK - Joseph Frank

Age 79, of Buffalo, NY, left this earth July 30, 2017. Joseph was born on February 20, 1938 to Theodore H. and Mary F. (Pacyna) Kubiak. Funeral Mass will take place on July 17th, at 10:30 AM, in St. Stanislaus B&M RC Church of Buffalo, NY and Graveside Services to follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please say a prayer for our father.







