CZACH - Joseph J., Jr.
Age 77, of Newfane, NY, on June 22, 2020. Born November 30, 1942, in North Tonawanda, he was the son of Joseph J. Sr. and Monica (Wisniewski) Czach. Joe is survived by his children, Joseph B. (Selene) Czach of Lockport, NY, Tiffany (Richard) Nelson of Acworth, GA, Richie Czach of Los Angeles, CA, Paula (Oscar) Kish of N. Fort Myers, FL, and Michael Czach of Newfane, NY; his grandchildren, Matthew and Christopher Nelson and Cristina, Thomas, Monica, Timothy, James, and Nicole Czach; predeceased by his parents and sisters, Florence and Dorothy; also survived by nieces, Delphine, Arlene, and Lorraine. Joe retired in 1993 from Harrison Radiator Division of General Motors. A memorial service will be announced later after additional COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander, OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences on Joe's tribute page and view his full obituary at GOODLANDERCARES.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 25, 2020.