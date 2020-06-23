Joseph J. LODICO
LODICO - Joseph J. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest June 21, 2020. Loving son of the late James (Jacqueline) and Crescentia Lodico; dear brother of Rosemary (Keith) Dodd, Michael Lodico, Pamela Lodico and the late Valerie Dowd; special uncle of Jacob Lodico; uncle of Daniel Dowd, Christopher Dowd, Richard (Susan) Dowd and Julie Dowd; also survived by loving cat Little Lady, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Synder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd. on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. A funeral service will immediately follow. Burial to be held at a later date. Joe had a passion for music, playing bass for local bands, bowling, and horse racing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joeâ€™s name to Music is Art. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. Pursuant to the NYS guidelines, 25% occupancy will be observed.


Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2020.
