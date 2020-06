LODICO - Joseph J. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest June 21, 2020. Loving son of the late James (Jacqueline) and Crescentia Lodico; dear brother of Rosemary (Keith) Dodd, Michael Lodico, Pamela Lodico and the late Valerie Dowd; special uncle of Jacob Lodico; uncle of Daniel Dowd, Christopher Dowd, Richard (Susan) Dowd and Julie Dowd; also survived by loving cat Little Lady, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Synder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd. on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. A funeral service will immediately follow. Burial to be held at a later date. Joe had a passion for music, playing bass for local bands, bowling, and horse racing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe’s name to Music is Art. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com . Pursuant to the NYS guidelines, 25% occupancy will be observed.