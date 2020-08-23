NOTARO - Joseph J., Jr.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest August 21, 2020, beloved husband of 60 years to Ann Marie (nee Dirre) Notaro; devoted father of Joseph A. (Camille Monforte) Notaro, Michael J. (Renae) Notaro and the late David Notaro, cherished grandfather of Vincent Notaro, Jillian (Jon J.) Heflin and Gracianna Notaro; loving son of the late Joseph J., Sr. and Mary Notaro; dear brother of Fran, Maria and Carol; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Holy Spirit Church at a later date. Mr. Notaro was a Army veteran and a retiree of Bethlehem Steel with over 35 years of service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com