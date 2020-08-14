1/
Joseph Konwicki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Konwicki - Joseph
Of Hamburg, NY, August 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jean (nee Wilson) Konwicki; loving father of Julie Konwicki, Gregory Konwicki, Carolyn Tallman, Lisa (Thomas) Dulski, and the late Mark (Judi) Konwicki; cherished grandpa of Mark, Michael, David, Jacob, Christopher, and Matthew; adored great-grandpa to Nevaeh and Christian; dearest brother of Felix (Mary Ann) Konwicki and Matilda Sauer; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 2-6M at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday morning at 9:30AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4263 St. Francis Dr., Hamburg, NY 14075 (Please assemble at the Church). Interment will follow at St. Adalbert's Cemetery in Lancaster, NY. Mr. Konwicki was an Air Force Veteran and was a teacher for many years with the Buffalo Public Schools. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY 14075
(716) 646-5555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved