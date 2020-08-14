Joseph Konwicki

Konwicki - Joseph
Of Hamburg, NY, August 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jean (nee Wilson) Konwicki; loving father of Julie Konwicki, Gregory Konwicki, Carolyn Tallman, Lisa (Thomas) Dulski, and the late Mark (Judi) Konwicki; cherished grandpa of Mark, Michael, David, Jacob, Christopher, and Matthew; adored great-grandpa to Nevaeh and Christian; dearest brother of Felix (Mary Ann) Konwicki and Matilda Sauer; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 2-6M at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (Corner of Rogers Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday morning at 9:30AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4263 St. Francis Dr., Hamburg, NY 14075 (Please assemble at the Church). Interment will follow at St. Adalbert's Cemetery in Lancaster, NY. Mr. Konwicki was an Air Force Veteran and was a teacher for many years with the Buffalo Public Schools. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com