Joseph L. ESPOSITO
ESPOSITO - Joseph L.
Age 72, of North Tonawanda, August 14, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Mother, father, brother Nick, brother Butch, sister Rose Marie are waiting at the gate to hold and comfort you Joey. He was the son of the late Joseph and Angeline (LaBruna) Esposito; beloved brother of Pinky (Ed) Grunwald, JoAnn (Peter) Baumgarden, Rosa Lynn Komor, Dona Esposito (Karen), Angela (Raymond) Getz and Tomasina (John) Bergey and the late Nicholas Tirone, William Esposito and Rose Marie Tirone; uncle of Mark Webb, John Bergey, Maria Bergey; and was the dear friend of the late George Burgasser. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda, on Monday from 2-7 PM. Due to current circumstances, social distancing and masks will be required to adhere with current regulations. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 10 AM, interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at www.frettholdfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
