FERRARA - Joseph L.
"Joe the Barber"
Of Williamsville, entered peacefully into rest on August 5, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Jane (nee Saltarelli) Ferrara; devoted father of Theresa Ferrara; adored grandfather of Roman Ferrara. Joe was a barber for over 65 years and was the owner of Joe's Barber Shop on Cleveland Drive. Services private. Arrangements made by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel). Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.