Joseph L. FERRARA
FERRARA - Joseph L.
"Joe the Barber"
Of Williamsville, entered peacefully into rest on August 5, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Jane (nee Saltarelli) Ferrara; devoted father of Theresa Ferrara; adored grandfather of Roman Ferrara. Joe was a barber for over 65 years and was the owner of Joe's Barber Shop on Cleveland Drive. Services private. Arrangements made by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel). Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home - Synder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY 14226
(716) 839-7100
