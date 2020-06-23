Lisowski - Joseph L. June 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Sandra (nee Wagner); devoted father of Kimberly (John) Burkhardt, Kelly (Ronald) Lloyd and Kerry (Eric Westermeyer) Hoerner; loving grandfather of Tyler Lisowski and Morgan Hoerner; dear brother of Michael (Dianne) Lisowski, Terri (JD) Dowd, Larry (Jean) Lisowski and Stanley Lisowski; brother-in-law of Linda (James) Lewandowski, George (Roseanne) Wagnerand Debbie (Phil) Goldfus; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. Lisowski was a life member of Pine Hill Drum and Bugle Corps. Memorials in Josephâ€™s name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Services were private. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2020.