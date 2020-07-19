ROSSI - Joseph L.
July 16, 2020, age 74, beloved son of the late Joseph and Mary (nee Cannarozzo) Rossi; dear brother of Catherine (John) Crocker; cherished uncle to Lisa (Eric) Michael; Joseph is also survived by his lifelong devoted companion Joyce Bladin and her family. Joseph was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Kenmore Council 3076. Funeral services held privately. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Joseph's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com