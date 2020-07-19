1/
Joseph L. ROSSI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSSI - Joseph L.
July 16, 2020, age 74, beloved son of the late Joseph and Mary (nee Cannarozzo) Rossi; dear brother of Catherine (John) Crocker; cherished uncle to Lisa (Eric) Michael; Joseph is also survived by his lifelong devoted companion Joyce Bladin and her family. Joseph was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Kenmore Council 3076. Funeral services held privately. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Joseph's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved