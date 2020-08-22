MUHITCH - Joseph Lewis
Joseph Lewis Muhitch completed his extraordinary 22 year journey against cancer on August 19, 2020. Born in Olean, NY to Joseph and Frances (nee Rollick) Muhitch on January 17, 1942, Joseph moved to Buffalo and completed his B.S. at University at Buffalo and later his MBA at Canisius College. While at UB he met Mary Ann (nee Denny), his wife of 58 years. Throughout his career his work involved corporate collecting with accounts across the east coast. A fixture at St. Pius the X parish in Getzville, he was an active member of the Holy Name society. His devotion to service was further exemplified through his 30 years of volunteer efforts at Little Portions Friary. For nearly 25 years, he was active in his children's activities to include Cubmaster and Scout Leader for the local Cub Pack and Scout Troop and Little League Coach. Joseph cherished spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends, travels abroad with his wife, and canoe trips to Algonquin. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann; children, Joseph (Barbara) Muhitch, Laura (Jon) Frase, John (Liz) Muhitch, James (Uyen) Muhitch, and Jason (Lisa) Muhitch; cherished grandchildren, Amanda, Brian, Kevin, Timothy, Joseph, Mark, Katharine, Peter, Seanna, Allison, and Brandon; sister, Mary (Lawrence) Skroback (nee Muhitch); nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends and family may call Sunday, from 4-8 PM, at THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd. Friends are invited to attend a service, Monday morning, August 24th, at 10 o'clock, at St. Pius the X Church, 1700 N. French Rd. (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to give.roswellpark.org
or littleportionfriary.com/donations
. The family wishes to send their gratitude to Drs. Hartman, Nava, Iyer, Mechtler, Davies and all of his caretakers at Roswell Park.