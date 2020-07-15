1/1
Joseph N. KAYE
KAYE - Joseph N.
December, 18, 1951, to July 13, 2020. Son of the late Edward (Mildred) Kaye; predeceased in death by his parents, his brother Edward (Skip) and his wife Claudia; survived by his wife Kathy; sons Benjamin and Michael Kaye; daughter Kelly (Nick) Butterworth; and five grandchildren. Donations may be made to the Spinal Bifida Foundation. His body was donated to the UB Bio and Medical School. Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life at a later date.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 15, 2020.
