MAZURKIEWICZ - Joseph P.
Of Depew, NY, July 24, 2020. Beloved son of Mary (late Joseph) Mazurkiewicz; dearest father of Joleen Mazurkiewicz; loving grandfather of William, Giana and Silas; brother of Mary Smith; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca), where a funeral will be held Wednesday morning 8 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Gabriel's Church at 9 AM. Friends are invited. Online condolences may be offered at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com