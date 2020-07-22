1/1
Joseph R. CONNELLY M.D.
CONNELLY - Joseph R. MD
July 20, 2020, at the age of 105. Wife of the late Beatrice W.; dear father of Joseph R. (Joan), Charles P. (Melanie), Kathleen (Linus) Walton, James R., Stephen (Carol) Connelly; also survived by 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Benedict RC Church, 3980 Main St., Eggertsville, Friday at 9:15. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in Dr. Connelly's name to Catholic Charities, 741 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209. To live stream Dr. Connelly's mass, visit saintbenedicts.com Friday at 9:15. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
09:15 AM
St. Benedict RC Church
July 22, 2020
Dr. Connelly wow what can I say. He took care of me for years after I was burned and I couldn't have had a better doctor. He was a serious man but had a soft side I will remember always. My condolences to the entire family
Susan Schaer Cohen
