CONNELLY - Joseph R. MD
July 20, 2020, at the age of 105. Wife of the late Beatrice W.; dear father of Joseph R. (Joan), Charles P. (Melanie), Kathleen (Linus) Walton, James R., Stephen (Carol) Connelly; also survived by 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Benedict RC Church, 3980 Main St., Eggertsville, Friday at 9:15. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in Dr. Connelly's name to Catholic Charities, 741 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209. To live stream Dr. Connelly's mass, visit saintbenedicts.com
