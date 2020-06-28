BENENATI - Joseph Salvatore
On June 18, 2020, Joseph Salvatore Benenati of Bradenton, FL (formerly of Orchard Park, NY) passed away at the age of 81. He was the proud husband of Carolyn (Marczynski); father to Mark (Lynn), Michael (Christine), Mary Jo Malack, and Margaret (Todd) Bogumil; and grandfather to Justin, Jason, Samantha, Mickayla, Isabella, Emilia, Sarah, and Sam.
A 1957 graduate of Cardinal Mindszenty High School, he earned bachelor's and master's degrees from SUNY Fredonia and SUNY Cortland, respectively. Throughout a 30-year career in education, he also coached tennis at Buffalo State College, Mount Mercy Academy, and East Aurora High School. A devout Catholic, he was a Eucharistic minister, Holy Name Society member, and lector at St. Bernadette Church.
Although he faced several health challenges over the past twenty-five years, he remained till his last day an eternal optimist. A fighter, some might say he had nine lives. He had a passion for tennis, gardening, food, friendship, and most of all, family. A proud Italian, he loved greeting his family, his friends, and especially his grandchildren with double cheek kisses. His family will never watch a tennis match or look at a garden without thinking of him.
He was predeceased by his father, Joseph; his mother, Rose; and siblings Carl, Margaret (Mickey), and Santa. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Moffitt Cancer Center are gratefully accepted at give.moffitt.org. A celebration of Joseph's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.