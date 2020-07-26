SANTASIERO - Joseph "Joey"
Age 39, of Buffalo and formerly of the City of Tonawanda, unexpectedly July 21, 2020. Husband of Rebecca L. (nee Kozak) Santasiero, father of Arya, Son of Linda (David) Weaver and the late Joseph Santasiero, grandson of Nestor (late Joan) Vaillancourt and brother of Gia Santasiero, Jeanette Komasara and Kasey Weaver; also survived by many loving family members and friends. Joey was a 1998 graduate of Tonawanda High School and a former employee of Pinto Construction. A private Prayer Service and burial was in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, with Joey's immediate family. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com