Joseph "Joey" SANTASIERO
SANTASIERO - Joseph "Joey"
Age 39, of Buffalo and formerly of the City of Tonawanda, unexpectedly July 21, 2020. Husband of Rebecca L. (nee Kozak) Santasiero, father of Arya, Son of Linda (David) Weaver and the late Joseph Santasiero, grandson of Nestor (late Joan) Vaillancourt and brother of Gia Santasiero, Jeanette Komasara and Kasey Weaver; also survived by many loving family members and friends. Joey was a 1998 graduate of Tonawanda High School and a former employee of Pinto Construction. A private Prayer Service and burial was in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, with Joey's immediate family. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY 14150
(716) 693-1551
