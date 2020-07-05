Begovich- Joseph T., Sr.

Joseph Thomas Begovich Sr.'s work here was completed early Saturday morning, June 20, 2020, after a long illness. He was born on February 20, 1929 in Buffalo, NY and remained a town boy even after he and his late wife Maryann reluctantly moved to West Chester, OH almost six years ago. How difficult it is to summarize a 91 year life well lived. Father, skilled woodworker (cradles for the grandchildren and fiddleback stools to welcome new family members), generous, patient, chocolate fanatic, Grampa, a brilliant analytical mind, mechanical engineer (37 years with General Electric), Naval officer, lamb roast enthusiast, Uncle Joe, avid reader, scotch aficionado (single malt, aged to perfection), keen traveler, able gardener, masterly raconteur. For someone who presented such a no-nonsense exterior, Father was extremely kind and sensitive, frequently described as having a wiggly heart. We have been truly blessed by having him in our lives. Joe is outlasted by his treasured family: his two devoted children and their spouses, Maryann and Frank McNamara and Joseph and Pamela Begovich; three adored grandchildren, Connor McNamara, Michael Begovich, and Rachel Begovich; brother-in-law and best friend George Rovison; dear niece and goddaughter Teresa Jones; his sister-in-law Joyce Underwood and her husband Mark; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in passing by his two brothers Matthew and Walter, as well as his Ma (Stefanija) and Ta (Valentine). Most importantly, he was the loving but gruff husband, for 62 years, of the late Maryann Matijas Begovich (the prettiest wife in the unit), who died January 10, 2017. Please join us in celebrating Joe's life and legacy on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Timothy's Church, 565 E. Park Dr., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Instead of flowers, follow Joe's lead and offer some assistance to someone in need. Like the man says...







