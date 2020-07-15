MURRAY - Joseph T.
Of Buffalo, NY. July 12, 2020, at age 90. Beloved husband of Joan M. (McDonald); dear father of Joan E. (Robert Girardi) Murray, Dr. Joseph (Maureen), Thomas (Lynn), Timothy (Kari), Daniel (Cindy) and Mary Beth (Austin McLoughlin) Murray; loving grandfather of eighteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Mary Margaret (William) Chren, Neil (Margaret), Kathleen (Raymond) Metzger, Anne (William) Forte, Therese (William) Ferrara and Susanne (William) Reeder; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation is being held privately by the immediate family. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., Friday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church and be mindful that we will be following NYS Guidelines requiring face coverings and 6 feet social distancing. Mr. Murray was a retired Deputy Superintendent of the Buffalo Public School System. Entombment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, with US Air Force Military Honors. If desired, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to: Say Yes Buffalo Endowment Fund c/o The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, 726 Exchange Street, Suite 525 Buffalo, New York 14210. Condolences may be shared online at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com