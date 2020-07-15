1/1
Joseph T. MURRAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MURRAY - Joseph T.
Of Buffalo, NY. July 12, 2020, at age 90. Beloved husband of Joan M. (McDonald); dear father of Joan E. (Robert Girardi) Murray, Dr. Joseph (Maureen), Thomas (Lynn), Timothy (Kari), Daniel (Cindy) and Mary Beth (Austin McLoughlin) Murray; loving grandfather of eighteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Mary Margaret (William) Chren, Neil (Margaret), Kathleen (Raymond) Metzger, Anne (William) Forte, Therese (William) Ferrara and Susanne (William) Reeder; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation is being held privately by the immediate family. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., Friday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church and be mindful that we will be following NYS Guidelines requiring face coverings and 6 feet social distancing. Mr. Murray was a retired Deputy Superintendent of the Buffalo Public School System. Entombment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, with US Air Force Military Honors. If desired, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to: Say Yes Buffalo Endowment Fund c/o The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, 726 Exchange Street, Suite 525 Buffalo, New York 14210. Condolences may be shared online at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kolano Funeral Home
396 Amherst Street
Buffalo, NY 14207
(716) 873-1440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kolano Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved