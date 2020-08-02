1/1
Joseph T. SASS Jr.
SASS - Joseph T., Jr.
Of Lackawanna, NY, entered into rest April 10, 2020. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave. on Friday (August 7) from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4737 Lakeshore Rd., Hamburg, on Saturday morning at 10:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. PURSUANT OF THE UNPAUSING NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Mr. Sass was an Army veteran and served proudly for eight years. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 823-4812
