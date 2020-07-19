1/1
Joseph W. DEREN
{ "" }
DEREN - Joseph W.
June 13, 2020, age 91. Beloved father of Sally Ann Deren, and Diane (Rory) Murphy; loving grandfather of Jennifer (David) Tormey, Anne Marie Pedrick, Kevin Harnden, Kelly (John) Platten and Rory (Victoria) Murphy; adored great-grandfather of eight and great-great-grandfather of two; cherished life long companion of the late Florence "Penny" Cummings; predeceased by four siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services held privately. Joseph retired after more than 40 years from the Canadian National Railway. Arrangements by (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Joseph's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Amigone Funeral Home
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY 14150
(716) 836-6500
