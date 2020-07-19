DEREN - Joseph W.
June 13, 2020, age 91. Beloved father of Sally Ann Deren, and Diane (Rory) Murphy; loving grandfather of Jennifer (David) Tormey, Anne Marie Pedrick, Kevin Harnden, Kelly (John) Platten and Rory (Victoria) Murphy; adored great-grandfather of eight and great-great-grandfather of two; cherished life long companion of the late Florence "Penny" Cummings; predeceased by four siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services held privately. Joseph retired after more than 40 years from the Canadian National Railway. Arrangements by (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Joseph's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com