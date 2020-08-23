DOMNIC - Joseph W.
Of North Tonawanda, NY, August 18, 2020. Companion of Carolee de Freitas; dearest father of Gail A. Spector (fiancé Jack J. Juran), Natalie Klco, Nancy Domnic and the late Michael Domnic; grandfather of Bradly, Ashley, Zayanna, Ashley, Julia and Brooke; son of the late Anne (Podolic) Pukalovic; brother of Steven (Linda) Larson and the late Jean Bronstein; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Niagara Hospice. Mr. Domnic was the owner of Williamsville Painting, for over forty years. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com