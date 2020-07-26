WALCZYK - Joseph "Howard"
July 21, 2020. Loving husband of Dolores "Butch" (nee Bogucki); dearest father of Timothy (Barbara); beloved grandfather of Justin (Stephanie), Joshua (Kate), Jena (Austin) Hazen and Jillian; great-grandfather of Ethan, Abigail, Timothy and Brynleigh; dear brother of the late Walter, Stanley, Stella Elvers, Aloysius, Virginia Meyer-Keem and Matthew; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends are invited for visitation Monday from 4-8 PM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday 11 AM at the Immaculate Conception RC church, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences at www.HOWEFUNERALHOME.com