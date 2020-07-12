BRINCK - Josephine M. "Josie"
Known as "Josie" to family and friends, entered into rest peacefully on July 2, 2020. She leaves behind two daughters, Anita Brinck and Katrina (Jeff) Cheavacci; two grandchildren, Nicholas Cheavacci and Allissa Cheavacci and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick Brinck in 1966. A Memorial is planned for a future date when Josie's family and friends can safely gather to celebrate her life.