COOK - Joshua W.
Of Kenmore, entered into rest August, 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Tracy A. (nee Busshart) Cook; devoted father of John Wyatt Cook; loving son of Carol Ann (nee Golibersuch) and James V. Cook; dear brother of Fantacy Cook-McKean; son-in-law of Geraldine Busshart; brother-in-law of Jon Busshart; uncle of Ryan Busshart; cousin of Theresa Dipirro, Lynn DiPirro and Rosanne (John) Raab. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, 500 Parker Ave., Buffalo, on Wednesday (August, 26) at 9:30 AM. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com