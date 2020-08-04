KINDT - Joyce C.
July 31, 2020. Daughter of the late Rev. Karl M. and Nora (Houck) Kindt; sister of the late Karl M. Kindt II, Ruth (Edwin) Gust, and Doris (Robert) Kramer; survived by Doris' husband, Robert; and many nieces and nephews: Karl M. Kindt III, David Gust (Amy), Steven (Cindi Barraclough) Gust, Christine (John) Greco, Michael (Lori) Kramer, Barbara (Paul) Mocarski, Patty Kramer and Jeffrey Kramer; 14 great-nephews and nieces and 16 great-great-nephews and nieces; life long friends Ann Johnson, Beverly Spencer, Shirley Lindemann, and Barbara Clare. Services will be held for family members only due to the restrictions of COVID-19. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date held at St. Paul's UCC. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be sent to St. Paul's UCC of Wendelville, 7416 Campbell Blvd., North Tonawanda, NY 14120, or to the charity of your choice
