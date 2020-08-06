KERL - Joyce M. (nee Krajcer)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, formerly of Lancaster, NY, August 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Kerl, Sr.; loving mother of Michael G. (Jeanne), Kevin J. (Debbie), Keith S. (Donna), Patrick D. (Pattie) and the late Robert J. Jr. (Carolanne) Kerl; also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Stephen and Agnes M. (Marcinko)Krajcer; sister of the late Eleanora (Francis) Smith, Stephen (Ann), Joseph (Mary) and Robert (Rose) Krajcer; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster, NY, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 9:30 AM. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com