TRIPI-MANION - Joyce M.

Of Boynton Beach, FL, and former resident of Williamsville, NY, entered into rest July 31, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. Beloved wife of John P Manion; devoted mother to Dennis M Tripi Jr., Stacy Tripi-Horey (Brendon) and Troy Tripi; step mother to Jennifer L Manion; cherished "Nonnie" to Story Young, the late Colin Young and Gina Marie Tripi; dear sister of Kenneth Peterson (Sharon) and children. Joyce was a 1964 graduate of Riverside High School. Joyce spent her younger years as a hair stylist at Capello Salon and Spa in Williamsville, NY. She then distinguished herself in sales at MetLife and later became a very successful interior decorator. She prided herself on raising her children and mentoring many people throughout her life. Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.







