ANDERSON - Juanita E.
(nee Dunbar)
April 16, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Richard L. Anderson; mother of Nancy (late Earl) Hussong, Barbara (late David) Brauch, Robin (late David Alaniz) Anderson, and Richard J. Anderson; grandmother of Kateri, Sabrina, Audrey, Victoria, Grant, and the late Ian; sister of the late Nancy Bulger; aunt of David (Michael) Bulger, and the late Charles Bulger (Lori Goodwin). Family and friends invited to call August 21 from 11AM-1:15PM followed by a memorial service at 1:30PM. Face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Memorials may be made to Girl Scouts of Western New York, 3332 Walden Ave., Depew, NY 14048. Words of sympathy may be left on www.LaingFuneralHome.com