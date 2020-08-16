1/1
Judith A. (Wisiorek) KOCH
KOCH - Judith A.
(nee Wisiorek)
Entered into rest suddenly August 14, 2020. Beloved wife of 51 years to Robert P. Koch; devoted mother of Phillip (Sue) Koch, and Erin Marie (Jerry) Vogel; cherished grandmother of Brandon and Alyssa; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Genevieve Wisiorek; dear sister of the late Paul (Georgia) Weiss; fond sister-in-law of Clifford Koch; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 4-8 PM, where prayers will be held Thursday morning at 8:30 o’clock and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Mother of Good Council Church at 9:30 o’clock. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Judith was a life member of Ray Metty AMVETS Post 897 Ladies Auxilary, and was a West Seneca High School graduate. PURSUANT OF THE UNPAUSING NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE MASK. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 823-4812
Memories & Condolences
August 16, 2020
So terribly sorry for your loss Erin & Jerry and family. Prayers are with you and your families.
Betsy Mills-Stehlar
Friend
August 16, 2020
What a wonderful, beautiful soul. Prayers to the family. She will be missed for she was a loved member of the AMVETS Post 897 Family.
Chuck Harrison
Friend
August 16, 2020
Judy we will miss your smiling face. We had so many fun times with you and Bob. The cruise, the reunions and the parties, you always were the life of them. You were an honorary member of the Lackawanna Class of 1967. Bob, we are truly sorry for you and your family. God bless you all. Ron and I will miss you.
Veronica H Otremba
Friend
