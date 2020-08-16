KOCH - Judith A.
(nee Wisiorek)
Entered into rest suddenly August 14, 2020. Beloved wife of 51 years to Robert P. Koch; devoted mother of Phillip (Sue) Koch, and Erin Marie (Jerry) Vogel; cherished grandmother of Brandon and Alyssa; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Genevieve Wisiorek; dear sister of the late Paul (Georgia) Weiss; fond sister-in-law of Clifford Koch; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 4-8 PM, where prayers will be held Thursday morning at 8:30 o’clock and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Mother of Good Council Church at 9:30 o’clock. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Judith was a life member of Ray Metty AMVETS Post 897 Ladies Auxilary, and was a West Seneca High School graduate. PURSUANT OF THE UNPAUSING NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE MASK. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com