Judith A. LAMOREAUX
LAMOREAUX - Judith A.
Of Derby, NY, entered into rest August 21, 2020, age 73. Daughter of the late Russell and Dorothy Lamoreaux; dear sister of Roger (Kathy) Lamoreaux, Leona (Ed) Allen, Lois (late Ed) Ohnmeiss, Tom (Doreen) Lamoreaux, Doris (late Robert) Kelly and the late Daniel (Betty) Lamoreaux, late Richard (late Carol) Lamoreaux and the late Bill (Late Lucy) Lamoreaux; companion of the late Steve "Bopper" Zarkovich; survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by ADDISON FUNERAL HOME INC.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Addison Funeral Home Inc
262 N Main St
Angola, NY 14006
(716) 549-1100
