Judith C. (Kral) TUCHOLSKI-ZON
TUCHOLSKI-ZON - Judith C. (nee Kral)
July 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert Zon; dearest mother of Linda Moskal, Edward (Eva) Tucholski, and JuliAnn (Jeffrey) Klokkenga; cherished grandmother of Sean (Courtney), Joe (Heidi), Kirsten (Adam), Daniel, Paul (Dezarie), Katherine, Ryan (Lindsey), Marissa (Neiko), Ian, and Rachel (Cole); beloved great-grandmother of Harper, Campbell, Maura, and Keira; sister of Joel (Marsha) Kral, Jeffrey (Marcy) Kral, and Paul Kral; also survived by nieces and nephews; preceded in death by first husband, Edward H. Tucholski. Judy was born in Chicago, IL, in 1937. She received her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education from SUNY Buffalo State College and taught for many years in the Depew School district, retiring as a Kindergarten teacher. Judy loved gardening and spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be held at a future date. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHomes.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY 14226
(716) 839-2818
