DOBIESZ - Judith N.
(nee Gadra)
Of Lancaster, NY, June 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dennis R. Dobiesz; dearest mother of Kim A. Weidright (Bruni Baez), Daniel W. Sundin (Kim M. Schuster), Dennis R. (Alizabeth) Dobiesz, Jr. and Stacy L. (Ellery) Montes; grandmother of Sean, Matthew, Brian, Alyssa, Savannah, McKenna, Conner, Melissa, and Jennifer; also survived by several great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Daniel J. and Mildred (Nagel) Gadra; sister of Marilyn (William) Lahti, Janet Gadra, and the late Gerald (Joanne), Daniel (Sonia) Gadra, and Marjorie Clement; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were made by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com