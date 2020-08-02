1/
Judith S. (Warren) HALL
Age 74 of the City of Tonawanda, July 29, 2020. Beloved mother of Tracy (Paul) Wanat and Marcy (Roger Hartley) Hall; grandmother of Kara (Henry Wesolowski) Hall, Jack Wanat and Tyler Hartley; great-grandmother of Cameron and Kaleb Wesolowski; daughter of the late Stuart and Caroline Warren; sister of the late Jack Warren. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, August 5, from 4-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad St.) in Tonawanda, where a Memorial Service will be conducted at 7 PM following the visitation. Everyone welcome. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing will be required and occupancy limitations may cause delayed entry. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY 14150
(716) 693-1551
