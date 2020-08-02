HALL - Judith S. (nee Warren)
Age 74 of the City of Tonawanda, July 29, 2020. Beloved mother of Tracy (Paul) Wanat and Marcy (Roger Hartley) Hall; grandmother of Kara (Henry Wesolowski) Hall, Jack Wanat and Tyler Hartley; great-grandmother of Cameron and Kaleb Wesolowski; daughter of the late Stuart and Caroline Warren; sister of the late Jack Warren. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, August 5, from 4-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad St.) in Tonawanda, where a Memorial Service will be conducted at 7 PM following the visitation. Everyone welcome. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing will be required and occupancy limitations may cause delayed entry. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com