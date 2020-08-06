SANSANESE - Judy Rose
(nee Monteforte)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest August 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Sansanese; devoted mother of Daniel T. Sansanese, Sandra (Marshall) Liebler and the late Roseann Ponticello; cherished grandmother of Jacqueline Joyce, Julianna Betz, Alexandra Sansanese, Daniel Sansanese, Jr., Stephen (Jamie Valvo) Liebler and Matthew Liebler; adored great-grandmother of Catie Rose Kicior, Roseann Betz and Charles J. Betz.; loving daughter of the late Clement and Anna Monteforte; dear sister of Albert (Carol) Monteforte; sister-in-law of Maryjo (late Franklin) Fragale, Victor Sansanese and the late Geraldine (Jack) Whitmer. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville on Saturday morning, at 8:45 AM. (Please assemble at church. Please wear face covering.) Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made in Judy's name to Hospice Foundation, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com