Julianna "Julie" (Pienkowski) AUGUSTYNIAK
AUGUSTYNIAK - Julianna
"Julie" (nee Pienkowski)
June 24, 2020, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Jerome M. Augustyniak; devoted mother of Carol Ann (late Jerry) Ziomkowski, Michael (Janice) Augustyniak, Camille (James) Borowski, Jerome S. Augustyniak, Celeste (Ronald) Held, Martin (Jennifer) Augustyniak and the late Brian Augustyniak; loving grandmother of David, Travis, Jennifer, Alisa, Jill, Kristen, Julie, Melissa, James, Kim Noel, Bryan, Rachel, Matthew, Emily Anna, Ethan, Ella and 12 great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Stanley and Florence Pienkowski; sister of the late Helen (late Thaddeus) Lacki, late Henry (late Emily) Chojnacki, late Stephen (late Adelle) Chojnacki, late Stanley (late Sylvia) Pienkowski, late Florence (late Richard) Fiederowicz; also survived by other family members and friends. Funeral services commencing Monday at 9:15 AM at the DANIEL SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Road, and in St. Andrews Church at 10 AM. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Julie was a very active member of the St. Andrew's Home School Association and publisher of a Polish cook book that became the association's main fund raising vehicle. Please leave condolences and share memories at www.SmolarekCares.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Smolarek Funeral Home
JUN
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Smolarek Funeral Home
JUN
29
Service
09:15 AM
Smolarek Funeral Home
JUN
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Andrews Church
Funeral services provided by
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY 14227
(716) 668-3122
