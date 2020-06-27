AUGUSTYNIAK - Julianna
June 24, 2020, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Jerome M. Augustyniak; devoted mother of Carol Ann (late Jerry) Ziomkowski, Michael (Janice) Augustyniak, Camille (James) Borowski, Jerome S. Augustyniak, Celeste (Ronald) Held, Martin (Jennifer) Augustyniak and the late Brian Augustyniak; loving grandmother of David, Travis, Jennifer, Alisa, Jill, Kristen, Julie, Melissa, James, Kim Noel, Bryan, Rachel, Matthew, Emily Anna, Ethan, Ella and 12 great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Stanley and Florence Pienkowski; sister of the late Helen (late Thaddeus) Lacki, late Henry (late Emily) Chojnacki, late Stephen (late Adelle) Chojnacki, late Stanley (late Sylvia) Pienkowski, late Florence (late Richard) Fiederowicz; also survived by other family members and friends. Funeral services commencing Monday at 9:15 AM at the DANIEL SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Road, and in St. Andrews Church at 10 AM. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Julie was a very active member of the St. Andrew's Home School Association and publisher of a Polish cook book that became the association's main fund raising vehicle. Please leave condolences and share memories at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2020.