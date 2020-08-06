TURSKI - Julie M. "Jules"
Passed away suddenly on August 3, 2020 at the age of 38; Jules is survived by her parents Joseph P. and Thressa A. "Terry" (nee Schweitzer), brother James M. Turski and was predeceased by her grandparents Charles W. and Eileen (nee Barry) Schweitzer and Joseph R. and Emily (nee Garwacki) Turski. Julie was a longtime employee of Rite Aid (George Urban and Union) and more recently Dollar General (George Urban and Harlem Rd.). A lover of animals of all kinds for her entire life. She graduated with a degree in animal care from Williamsville North. She especially loved Christmas and Halloween holidays. The family will be present Friday from 4 to 8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street (two blocks east of Union Road) where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 10 AM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jules' memory may be made to the SPCA of Erie County. Please visit Jules' Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com