1/1
Julie M. "Jules" TURSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TURSKI - Julie M. "Jules"
Passed away suddenly on August 3, 2020 at the age of 38; Jules is survived by her parents Joseph P. and Thressa A. "Terry" (nee Schweitzer), brother James M. Turski and was predeceased by her grandparents Charles W. and Eileen (nee Barry) Schweitzer and Joseph R. and Emily (nee Garwacki) Turski. Julie was a longtime employee of Rite Aid (George Urban and Union) and more recently Dollar General (George Urban and Harlem Rd.). A lover of animals of all kinds for her entire life. She graduated with a degree in animal care from Williamsville North. She especially loved Christmas and Halloween holidays. The family will be present Friday from 4 to 8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street (two blocks east of Union Road) where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 10 AM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jules' memory may be made to the SPCA of Erie County. Please visit Jules' Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Urban-Amigone Funeral Home
3645 Genesee Street
Cheektowaga, NY 14225
(716) 632-1558
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Urban-Amigone Funeral Home Cheektowaga Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved