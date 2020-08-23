1/1
June C. (Herbison) ANGRIGNON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANGRIGNON - June C.
(nee Herbison)
Suddenly on July 23rd, 2020, at the age of 75. Loving mother to Tyler (Rachel) Angrignon, Todd Angrignon, and Susan (Kenneth) Thiel; proud grandmother to Joseph, Samantha, Juliana, Sean, Austin, Alison and Sierra; predeceased by brother Michael (Lynda) Herbison; and parents Norman (Dorothy) Herbison. June was an avid gardener and loved flowers. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial and Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, August 29th, at 3561 Two Rod Rd., East Aurora, NY 14052, from 1-4 PM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved