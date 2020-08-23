ANGRIGNON - June C.

(nee Herbison)

Suddenly on July 23rd, 2020, at the age of 75. Loving mother to Tyler (Rachel) Angrignon, Todd Angrignon, and Susan (Kenneth) Thiel; proud grandmother to Joseph, Samantha, Juliana, Sean, Austin, Alison and Sierra; predeceased by brother Michael (Lynda) Herbison; and parents Norman (Dorothy) Herbison. June was an avid gardener and loved flowers. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial and Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, August 29th, at 3561 Two Rod Rd., East Aurora, NY 14052, from 1-4 PM.







