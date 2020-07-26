KROENING - June E.
Of the Town of Cambria, NY, July 24, 2020, wife of the late John F. Kroening, mother of Bryan and Michael (Corinne) Kroening, Laurie Page and Sheila (Douglas) Feind; grandmother of Laura, Jarod, Jessica and Krista; sister of Ida May Neary, the late Roy, Robert, Glenn Scherer and Virginia Abt; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Her family will be present on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Rd., Sanborn, NY. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday at 11 AM at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church North Ridge, 4169 Church Road, Lockport, NY. Memorials may be made in her name to St. Peter's Church or to the Lutheran World Relief. Please visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com
